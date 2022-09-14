Finland's CEASELESS TORMENT Release New Single / Video "Killing Commands"

Finnish thrash metal band Ceaseless Torment signed a licensing deal with Wormholedeath for their new album Victory Or Death, which is due for release on September 30th, 2022. They have released the new single "Killing Commands"; check out the official video below.

Formed in Helsinki, Finland, Ceaseless Torment has been thrashing the world with their aggression since 2008. The band takes its influence from the '80s and early '90s thrash metal bands, and from the very beginning, it was clear, that brutal and aggressive thrash metal was the way to go.

As a fierce squad full of hate, Ceaseless Torment has played live in over 15 countries and toured with bands such as Nervosa and Evil Invaders. The group have released two full-length albums, The End They Bring (2014) and Forces Of Evil (2017). Their third album Victory Or Death, was recorded in 2021 and will be released next month. The artwork and tracklisting can be seen below.

"Final Sacrifice"

"Beyond The Boundaries Of Sanity"

"All Be Dead"

"Killing Commands"

"Funeral Pyre"

"Only Victory Or Death"

"Sons Of Sodom"

"Obsession Possession"

"Slaves Of Hell"

Check out an album teaser: