Finland's CLEAR VISION Release "Cloud Of Dust" Single Feat. ELLA TEPPONEN; Audio

Influenced by tattoo art and Celine Dion, the Finnish pack of road dogs that is Clear Vision releases the second single from their upcoming new album, in their unique mix of metal and melody.

Clear Vision is a six piece melodic metal outfit consisting of Mikko Laihanen (drums), Jaakko Mäntymaa (Vocals), Antti Röksä (Rhythm Guitar), Mika Koskimies (Clean Vocals), Johnny Texas (Bass), Petri Paronen (Rhythm/ Lead Guitar and Orchestrations), born and raised in Finland.

Talking about the meaning of their new song, Petri Paronen says: "The song is about a last getaway, amok run to experience freedom for the last time. It's a like middle finger to remind us that sometimes it's okay not conform to every norm that shape and define our daily lives. Sometimes it is necessary to take a stand and shake things up. Even if you are not a young rebel anymore as all of us in this band. So basically despite its aggressive and darkish undertone it's a song celebrating freedom and diversity."

Clear Vision was born a cold, early spring day in the studio of Teemu Alto, and the producer is still a vital part of creating the cold nordic landscape of onrushing energy that is the music of Clear Vision. The circle closes with Grammy nominated mastering engineer Svante Forsbäck, sprinkling the final sparkle of star quality over the tracks.