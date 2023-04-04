Finland's DAMNATION PLAN Release Official Lyric Video For New Single "Under The Veil Of Sea"

Finnish progressive metallers Damnation Plan is gearing up to release the first single, "Under The Veil Of Sea", from their forthcoming album, The New Horizon, due out later this year via Inverse Records. Check out the official lyric video below.

Drummer /songwriter / lyricist Jarkko Lunnas comments: "'Under The Veil Of Sea' is an 8 minute progressive metal single that takes you on a journey through a wide range of emotions, from the intense metal all the way to the mellow hypnotic mood painting of the song's midpart. For this album we shifted from our earlier two-vocalist combo to single vocalist, so 99% of the vocals are this time clean by Asim Searah with his wide vocal reportoire presented also in this song. The lyrics of the song deal with the yet undiscovered parts of our past that continue to re-shape the understanding of ourselves and our past as human species."

Pre-order the new album from the band's IndieGoGo pre-order campaign here.

'Under The Veil Of Sea' will be released on digital streaming / download platforms on April 14th.