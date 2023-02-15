Finland's DARK THE SUNS Release New Single / Video "Phoenix"

Finnish melodic metal band Dark The Suns have released a new single and music video, "Phoenix"§. The track is taken from the upcoming fifth studio album which is released later this year via Inverse Records.

Mikko Ojala commets: "We have worked on our new album for a year. We have worked hard, never gave up and now we can enjoy and celebrate our hard work with the brand new single, 'Phoenix'."



Pick up the single here. Check out the video below.





In 2005 Dark the Suns was founded by Mikko Ojala. In 2006 the band grew when three new members (bass player Inka, Juha on the keyboards and drummer Markus) joined the band, which signed with Firebox Records that same year.

During 2007-2010 Firebox Records released the band’s three full-length albums (I

Darkness Comes Beauty, All Ends in Silence and Sleepwalking In A Nightmare). The band performed many live shows during these years.

There have been some changes in the line-up over the years, but Mikko and Inka have been continuously together, making music. The band was inactive for 2013-2020 but in 2020 Mikko and Inka decided to resume making music together. It was a really natural way to continue the band as a duo, because they have written almost all the band’s music and lyrics during all these years.

In 2020 and 2021 Inverse Records released four singles from the band’s 4th album, Suru Raivosi Sydämeni Pimeydessä. The album includes ten songs of melancholic and melodic Finnish metal music. The band has always described their music as "Beautiful piano melodies and dark vocals.”

Fifth studio album is set to be released later in 2023 via Inverse Records.