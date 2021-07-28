Finland's DARK THE SUNS Release Official Video For New Single "Enkelsiipi"

Finnish legendary melodic metal band Dark The Suns have released an official video for "Enkelsiipi", taken from their fourth studio album, Suru Raivosi Sydämeni Pimeydessä, which was released on April 9th via Inverse Records. Check it out below.

Mikko Ojala comments: "'Enkelsiipi' is the last song from our latest album, Suru Raivosi Sydämeni Pimeydessä. The music video is filmed in the beautiful Finnish nature. It was really athmospheric evening, the Sun was setting down and everywhere was silent."

Tracklist:

"Spirit In The Dark"

"Everywhere"

"Suru Raivosi Sydämeni Pimeydessä"

"Hope In Our Hands"

"The Secrets Of Time"

"Seeker"

"Storm Of Fire"

"Taivas Itki Tulta"

"Shadows In The Void"

"Enkelsiipi"

Photo by Inka Ojala