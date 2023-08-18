Finland's DARK THE SUNS To Release New Album In September; Official "Swans Of The Frozen Waters" Lyric Video Streaming

Finnish melodic metal band Dark The Suns is set to release their fifth studio album, Raven And The Nightsky, on September 29th via Inverse Records. The last single taken from the upcoming album is called "Swans Of The Frozen Waters".

Watch Swans of the Frozen Water music video below.

Comments from the band:

Mikko: "Inka has written this beautiful and melancholic song. The song also includes some new elements with Jani's athmospheric clean vocals""

Jani: "To me, 'Swans Of The Frozen Waters' has the most intriguing combination of rhytm and wistfully beautiful melody. Carefully implemented music video emphasizes the emotional athmosphere of the song even more. Definitely one of my favourite songs!"

The song is available on digital platforms here. Pre-save Raven And The Nightsky here.

Tracklist:

"Adamantine"

"Phoenix"

"Kun Aallot Kallioihin Murtuu"

"Aurora"

"Raven" (feat Paavo Laapotti)

"Shadows Upon the Broken Hearts"

"Swans of the Frozen Waters"

"The Sea of Sorrow"

"Under the Northern Lights"

"In Mist of the Night"

In 2005, Dark The Suns was founded by Mikko Ojala. In 2006 the band grew when three new members (bass player Inka, Juha on the keyboards and drummer Markus) joined the band, which signed with Firebox Records that same year.



During 2007-2010, Firebox Records released the band’s three full-length albums (In Darkness Comes Beauty, All Ends In Silence, and Sleepwalking In A Nightmare). The band performed many live shows during these years.



There have been some changes in the line-up over the years, but Mikko and Inka have been continuously together, making music. The band was inactive for 2013-2020 but in 2020 Mikko and Inka decided to resume making music together. It was a really natural way to continue the band as a duo, because they have written almost all the band’s music and lyrics during all these years.

In 2020 and 2021, Inverse Records released four singles from the band’s fourth album Suru Raivosi Sydämeni Pimeydessä. The album includes ten songs of melancholic and melodic Finnish metal music. The band has always described their music as ”Beautiful piano melodies and dark vocals”.

Jani Moilanen joined the band in March 2023. The fifth studio album is set to be released later in 2023 via Inverse Records.