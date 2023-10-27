Finland's DARKNESS IS MY CANVAS Release White Noise EP; "Tilted Vision" And "The Game" Lyric Videos Available

Finland's Darkness Is My Canvas have released their new EP, White Noise, via Inverse Records. The three singles which were released from the EP have already gathered a massive stream amount of 210k.

The White Noise EP is available via streaming services found here.

The band comments EP and tracks: "In general, the EP we've released feels more like those classic vinyl albums from the past. Within the band, we feel like it's more of a vinyl LP format than an actual EP. We put considerable thought into the song order to make sure White Noise tells a story. Listeners might wonder if the stories' narrator is the same person or more of a collage of different events, somewhat like Black Mirror.

The themes of the songs are quite similar; we're sharing stories about real people and real-life issues, reflecting our concerns about people's well-being, similar to our previous EP. Musically, the songs capture our style well. We give the instruments room to breathe and don't shy away from adding catchy melodies. Each song also includes nods to our musical influences, and maybe one day, we'll hide some 'Easter Egg' discoveries for our listeners. In our view, White Noise is a stylish reflection of who we are, where we come from, and where we're going. We're incredibly proud of what we've achieved and wouldn't change a thing."

Tracklist:

"Fade Into The White Noise"

"Drown"

"Tilted Vision"

"Inverted"

"The Game"

"Salvation (Slava Ukraini)"

"Tilted Vision"

"The Game"