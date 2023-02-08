Finland's DEPRESSED MODE Release New "Dead & Living" Single; Words Of Death EP Scrapped

Finnish symphonic doom/death metal band Depressed Mode have released a new single, "Dead & Living". This single was supposed to be part of Words Of Death EP, which was already recorded, but was unfortunately destroyed because of hardware failure. This brand new single and earlier released re-recorded version of "Suffer In Darkness" are the only tracks that survived from the planned EP.

"Dead & Living" is available here.





Otto Salonen comments: "This is a new song which was composed right after our Decade of Silence album. It was quite different from our previous songs, so I was a bit insecure about how it’s going to sound, but after drum recordings by Marko Tommila, I was sure it’s going to be loved by fans worldwide. Due to hardware failure, this is it for our Words of Death EP. In other words, all the remaining songs were destroyed, and won’t be released."



Listen to "Suffer In Darkness" featuring Gogo Melone (Aeonian Sorrow, Clouds) on streaming services here.

Photo by Jamppa Lamminpää