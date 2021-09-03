Finland's FEAROUT To Release Debut Album In November; "The End Of The Beginning" Video Streaming

Helsinki-based metal band Fearout is set to release their debut album, Bleedthrough, on November 5th, 2021 via Inverse Records. The band have released their first single, "The End Of The Beginning" along with a music video. Check it out below.

Guitarist Arg Kinnunen: "The main riff was composed some 20 years ago, and we tried it with another band but we never got it working. Ten years later it was offered to another band and it didn't work either. Finally, when I offered this to Justus we got things rolling. So, aging this song some 20 years in oak cask wasn't that bad idea after all."



Vocalist Justus Latvala: "'The End Of The Beginning' was one of the first Fearout songs that we ever played together. Arg set the standard high right from the get-go. It contains a bit twisted main riff, some stoner grind and pretty melodies. Just what the doctor ordered."



The song has stolen its title from Churchill, and its theme is basically about the rise and fall and how to cope with it. Or not. Many people wish to be famous or some sort of stars and are absolutely willing to do anything to achieve their goal. After that 15 minutes of fame is gone the only way is down and you still should be able to live with the things you did when you tried to get to the top.

Fearout are a four-piece Finnish hard rock / metal / punk / stoner band from Helsinki. The band was founded in 2014 by Arg Kinnunen (guitar) and Justus Latvala (vocals). Current line-up was stabilized when Topi Lajunen (drums) joined band in 2016 and Minttu Minkkinen (bass) in 2018. Fearout fuses filthy stoner guitars and noisy punk rock aggression with seductive melodies and provide energetic, volatile and sometimes literally bone crushing live performances. The band recorded their debut album Bleedthrough 2020-2021 and the album will be released in autumn 2021 by Inverse Records.

Tracklist:

"That Was the Day I Decided To Start Using Hard Drugs"

"The End of the Beginning"

"Point Blank Range"

"Obsession"

"Nevermore"

"Which One of You"

"Smokescreen"

"Fist. Dreams. Insanity."

"Half-Empty Man"

"What’s In The Box"

"Betrayal"

"Bring Me Down"

Pre-save Bleedthrough to your Spotify playlis here.