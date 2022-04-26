Finland's HANGING GARDEN Sign With Agonia Records

Finland's Hanging Garden has signed a record deal with Agonia Records. The band incorporates doom, gothic and death metal with a melodic cut, wrapped in melancholy and a dark aura.

Hanging Garden was brought to life in 2004 with an early style that encompassed heavy, doom-oriented metal music. Roughly two decades, seven albums and a couple of line-up shuffles later, the Finns shifted to a more melodic, contemporary sound, which is rooted in dark atmosphere, and leans towards open-minded and playful musicality. While still entrenched in metal, Hanging Garden possesses a versatile, many-layered style of playing, male & female vocals, and draws influence & inspiration from music and art, far and wide. The group may appeal to fans of Swallow The Sun, Ghost Brigade, October Tide or Katatonia.

The band solidified most of its line-up around 2010 and currently comprises guitarist Mikko Kolari, guitarist/vocalist Jussi Hämäläinen, keyboardist Nino Hynninen, vocalist Toni Hatakka, drummer Antti Ruokola and bassist Jussi Kirves. Riikka Hatakka, who lend her vocals to the band in the past, stepped in as full time member in 2019, turning the band into a seven-piece.

Having released albums on Spikefarm and Lifeforce Records, Hanging Garden found its new label home after being proposed a deal by Agonia.

"We were approached by Agonia with a clearly heartfelt and genuine interest towards us and our music," comments the band. "They also have many great artists and our friends in their roster, such as the awesome The Moth Gatherer and October Tide, whom we have collaborated and toured with before. We are looking forward to releasing our next album and taking the next step with Agonia Records."

Lineup:

Mikko Kolari - guitars

Jussi Hämäläinen - guitars, vocals

Toni Hatakka - vocals

Riikka Hatakka - vocals

Nino Hynninen - keyboards

Jussi Kirves - bass

Antti Ruokola - drums

(Photo - Toni Hatakka)