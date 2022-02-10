Finland's HATE WORLD HERO Release New Single / Lyric Video "The Beast Has Awoken"

Finnish Rovaniemi-based melodic metal band Hate World Hero have released a new single, "The Beast Has Awoken" via Inverse Records. An official lyric video for the track is available below.

The band comments: "'The Beast Has Awoken' is about the awakening or waking up of The Beast. The Beast itself can signify anyone or anything, even an object or an experience. In life we face setbacks, doubts and downplay from different directions, but once you find your inner spark and let it burn, it will break all chains and kick-start you on new paths, although others might not always understand. What is The Beast then? That’s for you to decide!

'The Beast Has Awoken' is a powerful, fast-paced, and energetic song that rolls on with rising intensity and enormous power. The song’s pace, melodicity and massive choruses will no doubt make you bang your heads."

Hate World Hero plays powerful, melodic metal with massive choruses and tasty hooks. Members of the band are all long-time professionals in their respective crafts. Their live shows are energetic, compelling, and professionally organized. In 2022, Hate World Hero will release two new singles: "The Beast Has Awoken" and "Crimson Kiss", while continuing to work on new material for the upcoming debut album.