Finland's JUSTICE THEORY Release New Single / Video "Let It Die Tonight"

Finnish melodic metal band, Justice Theory, have released a new single, "Let It Die Tonight", via Inverse Records. An official video for the song can be viewed below.

"Let It Die Tonight" originated in the fall of 2022. Guitarist and singer Valtteri Saharinen comments on the song:

"This song is one of those that writes itself. It flowed out effortlessly in one go, and there was an immediate sense of magic. Unlike usual, the basic idea for the song this time came from the rhythm of the rhythm guitar. On top of that, a captivating amorphis-style melody effortlessly emerged, audible in the mind from the first beat. 'Let It Die Tonight' is a prime example of letting the flow take over and trusting what comes from the heart—letting everything come out.

The song had a dark atmosphere, reminiscent of our earlier track, 'Fade Into The Night'. Starting from this initial setting, I decided to draw lyrics from the same mood. During that time in my personal life, I was in a phase of dealing with letting go—losing something very dear to oneself. I began to express my thoughts on paper about what it feels like when you realize you're standing at a crossroads and you just have to let go, even though it hurts like hell.

The words are straightforward; I didn't write them necessarily to offer comfort or provide answers to life's big questions. This lyric is just one man's thoughts on what it feels like to let go when it's necessary, and there's no turning back. I believe among you listeners, there are those who have felt the same way, perhaps even worse. You know what I'm talking about. And for those of you who haven't yet experienced the feeling of letting go, I want to say, cherish and appreciate what you have. Tomorrow, that moment could change and become the last."

Pick up the single on digital platforms found here.

Justice Theory:

Valtteri Saharinen: Vocals, guitar

Taneli Ahonen: Guitar

Riku Lehto: Bass

Juuso Liukkonen: Drums

Photo by Teemu Myöhänen / Karma Media