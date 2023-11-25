Finland's KAOS KREW Release New "Retribution" Single / Visualizer; New Album Due In December

Finland's industrial influenced Kaos Krew, launched in 2005, has returned to its roots as a one-man band with its upcoming sixth album, Blackout. The full length will be released in December 15th via Inverse Records. All of the songs were written and performed by the band's founder, Ulf Skog, accompanied with a number of visiting session musicians.

Listen to the third single "Retribution" on music services here. Watch the official video below.

Ulf Skog on the single: "I would rather leave this for the listener to interpret what this song is about. It could be about a train journey to the front line and the experiences of war, but could also be about a person that feels like an outsider in the society."

Line-up:

Petter Löf - lead vocals

Kai Jokiaho - drums

Ulf Skog - everything else

Photo by Anders Wingren