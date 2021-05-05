Finland's LOST DIVISION Release New Single / Video "No God"

Finnish Oulu-based female fronted hard rock band Lost Division is set to release their debut album Cuts And Scars on May 28th via Inverse Records. New single "No God" from the album is released today. Check out the official lyric video below.

The band comments:

"The third single from Cuts & Scars, 'No God', serves up proper rattling, rhythmic rock'n'roll. This is the most aggressive song of the album. You will want to listen to this to-the-point bulldozer of a song again and again. The heavy riffs, catchy chorus and a striking guitar solo definitely make 'No God' one of the stars of Cuts & Scars. The lyrics paint a dark version of what will wait for us all when our life ends on earth."

Lost Division was founded in Oulu, Finland back in 2015. Their first single release "Wish You Were Dead" was released in 2018 by Inverse Records. In 2019 they changed singers and started to compose material for the upcoming debut album, which was recorded in 2020. The album was recorded at Liiteri Sudios and mixed by Mika Lammassaari at Demolition Center Studios. Mastering was handled by Stefan Pommerin at Illusia Productions.

Tracklist:

"In Memoriam 2.0"

"Trapped"

"Stay"

"I'd Rather Die"

"No God"

"The Queen"

"The Killer"

"Lovely Day"

"Insanity"

"Mayhem"

Line-up:

Maija Väisänen - Vocals

Antti Ovaska - Rhythm Guitar

Jaakko Korpi - Lead Guitar

Mikael Luukela - Bass

Juha-Matti Sipola - Drums