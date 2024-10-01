Finland's LUNA KILLS Sign With SharpTone Records; "Slay Ur Enemies" Music Video Released

Luna Kills, the rising alt-metal powerhouse from Finland, is thrilled to announce their signing to SharpTone Records.

"We are beyond excited to announce our signing with SharpTone Records! Their dedication to supporting artists' individuality, in both sound and style, is something we truly vibe with," the band states. "We can't wait to get started on this new chapter for Luna Kills together!"

To mark the occasion, the band has unleashed their blistering new single "slay ur enemies," a track that dives deep into the raw emotions of a panic attack. With raw and authentic lyricism, paired with their signature heavy sound, Luna Kills are proving their ability to blend dark, personal experiences with explosive, aggressive energy. The single was mixed and mastered by Jeff Dunne (Make Them Suffer, Knocked Loose, Ice Nine Kills, Disturbed).

"'slay ur enemies' describes an inner dialogue and feelings during a panic attack," lead vocalist Lotta Ruutiainen shares. "Mostly, the lyrics depict the hopelessness of those emotions, but also the will to fight and endure and survive this absolute nightmare. The song actually pretty much wrote itself right before we hit the studio. We listened to the demo in the middle of the night, thinking either we had all collectively lost our sanity, or the song was a f*cking banger."

Luna Kills are, without a doubt, one of the most refreshing modern metal act in the scene, combining alternative and nu-metal vibes with electronics inspired by game soundtracks. Their frontwoman Lotta, with her jazz singing background and incredible fry scream vocals, brings the audience to their knees — unless they are speeding around in moshpits, as often witnessed in their fiery live shows. Even as newcomers, Luna Kills have already opened the door to their beloved gaming world as their music is featured in the hit mobile app Beatstar. The band, first formed in 2019, has now taken their first steps on European stages, gained the attention of multiple rock radios in their native Finland and are moving forward towards their first full-length album with SharpTone Records.

Luna Kills are:

Lotta Ruutiainen — Vocals

Samuli Paasineva — Guitar

Jimi Kinnunen — Drums

Lassi Peltonen — Bass

(Photo - Guilty Visuals + Lucy Alienne Visuals)