Finland's MOURNING WOOD To Release Fill Your Grave EP In August; Details Revealed

Mourning Wood boasts a seasoned lineup with a combined arsenal of musical knowledge spanning vocational studies to university degrees. Their experience translates to a tight and polished sound, honed through countless gigs and an undeniable musical chemistry that stretches back to 2013 (officially forming in 2021). Drawing inspiration from metal giants like Sentenced, Judas Priest, Ozzy Osbourne, and Billy Idol, the band delivers a fresh take on classic Finnish metal with a twist of their own. Mourning Wood's songs are about life, death, and mental illness with a twist of dark humor.

The new EP, Fill Your Grave, delves into the raw pain of letting go. Each track explores the different stages of grief, from the initial shock to the simmering frustration that fuels the human condition. The journey began back in 2021 with guitarist Eino-Akseli Koski's searing demos. The band meticulously crafted their sound, recording "Gone At Last" in 2022 and completing the EP in 2023.

Fill Your Grave will be released on August 2nd via Wormholedeath Records.

Tracklist:

"Fill Your Grave"

"Last Drop"

"Sociopath"

"Ave Mania"

"Gone At Last"

Line-up:

Jussi Holopainen – vocals

Eino-Akseli Koski – guitar, backing vocals

Lari Lämpsä – bass, backing vocals

Hanna-Leena ”Hanska” Lassila – drums