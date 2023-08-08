Finland's NOBODY To Release New Album In September 2023; "Excommunicated" Single Streaming

Finnish one-man dark acoustic prog folk rock band, Nobody,has released a new single, "Excommunicated". The track is taken from the forthcoming new album, Hyperborean Ecstasy, which is set to be released on September 14th via Inverse Records.

The man behind Nobody, Tuomas Kauppinen comments the single:

"The word 'trauma' derives from Greek and means 'wound'. If a person is wounded profoundly, their life will be altered in a manner that can be either debilitating or liberating. This song deals with such an injury."

Listen to Excommunicated single on streaming services here.

Tracklist:

"Excommunicated"

"Omnivoracious"

"Boomfire"

"Leviathan"

"Hippies"

"Nimrod"

"Motorcuck"

Photo by Mikke Strandberg