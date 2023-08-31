Finland's NORTHERN GENOCIDE Unleash New Single / Video "Harbingers Of Genocide"; New Album To Be Released In Early 2024

Finnish modern melodic metal band Northern Genocide is back. Their first album, Genesis, Vol. 666 recently reached 1 million streams on Spotify. Their second studio album, The Point of No Return, will be released later in 2024 via Inverse Records. The first single, "Harbingers Of Genocide", is released today and the official video can be seen below.

The band comments: "'Harbingers Of Genocide' is a tale of the messengers of the end of the world. The messengers are us all. An attack against the deepest essence of humanity leads to total destruction. The song combines straightforward headbanging with epic melodies. Chorus led by Stephanie Mazor sets a proper atmosphere for the moment before the last moment of our time."

"Harbingers Of Genocide" is available via digital platforms found here.

Northern Genocide was established in 2010 in Helsinki, Finland. It all started with a meeting of old high school friends, guitar player Pyry Pohjanpalo and producer Rainer Pekkinen, after Pyry had discovered Rainer's interest in programming and computer music. They both had a history of playing in various metal bands, but now they wanted to try something different by bringing electronic influences to metal. The very same year they started recording demos in their home studio.

In 2012 a crew was put together for gigs and new demos. In december 2013 the band began recording a new 3-track demo. After some changes to the initial line-up of the band, the demo was recorded with Markku Tuuri in drums, Toni Jokiranta in bass, Pyry in guitars and Tommi Salonen as vocalist. The demo Atlantis was finished in October 2014. Shortly after work began towards a 5-track EP ”Planet Asylum” which was released in 2015.

In 2019, the debut album, Genesis Vol. 666, was released through Inverse Records. The release was a success, and the only song written in Finnish, called Ikiruoste, proved to be a guiding star of the album. The style of NG's music had already started to evolve away from the industrial metal influenced sound towards more modern melodic metal.

In 2020 began the work towards releasing another full length album. During the long cold winter a few band members moved aside, resulting in Jussi Pulliainen taking the 2nd guitar role and Arto Viitanen picking up the bass guitar. An epic discovery was Leo Korhonen to play the drums. With just 1 month of practice he mastered his parts ready to be recorded for the album.

The new album, The Point of No Return, was finally finished in the summer of 2023. The process of making the new album was long but it surely paid off. This time no compromises were accepted in the production process and the album surely presents the best of NG to date. The new ideas and the combined effort of the whole band resulted in a solid, banging and rich album. The album picks up where ”Genesis vol. 666” left off featuring even more aggressive guitar riffs and massive orchestrations. The contribution from various featuring vocalists (Stephanie Mazor, Tommy Tuovinen) and instrumentalists adds depth to the songs thoughout the album. Lyrics written by Tommi critisize world overpopulation, corruption, abuse of power and describe the dark side of the human mind.

The album will be released in early 2024 through Inverse Records.

Photo by Teppo Ristola