Finland's OCEANHOARSE Release Heads Will Roll Album; "Fall Like Dominoes" Single / Lyric Video Streaming

Finnish heavy metallers Oceanhoarse have released their highly anticipated sophomore studio album, Heads Will Roll, via Noble Demon. With eleven brand new tracks, the album seamlessly picks up where its predecessor, Dead Reckoning (2021), left off and even goes one step further. Heads Will Roll is an album packed with tense arrangements, vocal harmonies and crushing riffs and a must have release for all fans of heavier but dynamic sounds.

Guitarist Ben Varon: "Heads Will Roll is literally Oceanhoarse 2.0. We kept all the elements we liked the most from our first album, and kept building on that. I think Heads Will Roll is richer in dynamics, hooks, attitude and dirt. This time around we really wanted to capture the live vibe in the studio, so we rehearsed the songs properly and locked ourselves in a nice big studio for a week, where we banged out all the basic tracks together and chose the best takes at the end of the day. Most of what you hear on the album is from those live takes, even down to many of the guitar solos! I think you can really hear the difference, and feel the band as a living, breathing organism executing these songs, warts and all."

To celebrate Heads Will Roll finally being available worldwide, Oceanhoarse have released a brand new lyric video for the album’s opening track, "Fall Like Dominoes".

Ben Varon: "'Fall Like Dominoes' was the obvious choice for the opening track of the album, with its big, epic build-up. I love this song, to me it sounds like a mix between Metallica and Children Of Bodom, with a serious Hoarse-y twist!"

Tracklisting:

“Fall Like Dominoes”

“Help Is On The Way”

“Pryopen”

“Brick”

“Smoke Signals”

"Waves"

“Dead Zone”

“Heads Will Roll”

“Adrift”

“Nail”

“Carved In Stone”

“Help Is On The Way” lyric video:

(Photo - Pete Inkinen / Guilty Visuals)