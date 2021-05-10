Finland's OCEANHOARSE Release New Single / Lyric Video "Reaching Skywards"

Helsinki-based Oceanhoarse have released their new single, "Reaching Skywards". With its in-your-face metal riffing, '90s style psychedelia and astral beauty of the chorus, this is quite possibly the most versatile Oceanhoarse song to date.

"'Reaching Skywards' is my favorite track from our upcoming album” drummer Oskari Niemi says. “It kicks off with some eardrum-slapping metal before the verse brings a dose of funk to your afternoon, and finally the chorus lifts you up into the skies. This has to be the most twisted combination of grooves so far in our catalog! I rarely get emotional, but Joonas' (Kosonen, vocals) screams in the second half of the song always give me chills."

"It's a never-ending source of amazement to me how some people have no issues exploiting others and watch the world burn around them while they keep getting wealthier and more powerful. There's nothing scarier than inhumanity and lack of compassion. I find myself leaning towards these topics time and again when writing lyrics” guitarist Ben Varon continues.

Watch the lyric video for "Reaching Skywards" below

The band's as-yet-untitled debut studio album is scheduled to be released in August 2021 via Noble Demon.

"One With The Gun"