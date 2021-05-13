Finland's OCEANHOARSE Set Release Date For Debut Album; Details Revealed

Helsinki-based band, Oceanhoarse, recently released their new single, "Reaching Skywards". With its in-your-face metal riffing, '90s style psychedelia and astral beauty of the chorus, this is quite possibly the most versatile Oceanhoarse song to date.

"'Reaching Skywards' is my favorite track from our upcoming album” drummer Oskari Niemi says. “It kicks off with some eardrum-slapping metal before the verse brings a dose of funk to your afternoon, and finally the chorus lifts you up into the skies. This has to be the most twisted combination of grooves so far in our catalog! I rarely get emotional, but Joonas' (Kosonen, vocals) screams in the second half of the song always give me chills."

"It's a never-ending source of amazement to me how some people have no issues exploiting others and watch the world burn around them while they keep getting wealthier and more powerful. There's nothing scarier than inhumanity and lack of compassion. I find myself leaning towards these topics time and again when writing lyrics” guitarist Ben Varon continues.

Oceanhoarse have amassed an impressive two million plus streams on Spotify alone, and all this before their first studio album has even been released. The band's previous single "One With the Gun" was released in late February, and has already hit the 100 000 stream mark.

Dead Reckoning, the group's first studio album, will be released on August 20 through Noble Demon and is now available for pre-save and pre-order here.

Tracklisting:

"Headfirst"

"Locks"

"Betrayed By Light"

"One With The Gun"

"Reaching Skywards"

"Fields Of Severed Dreams"

"Submersed"

"The Intruder"

"Fight For Tomorrow"

"From Hell To Oblivion"

"REW"

"Dead Reckoning"

"The Damage"

"Fading Neons"

"One With The Gun":

(Photo - Arto Lindén)