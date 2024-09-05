Finland's PESTILENT SCARS To Release Debut Album In January 2025; "In Search Of Reason" Single Streaming

Pestilent Scars is a five-piece melodic death metal band from Oulu, Finland. All members are between 18 and 19 years old, and he band's central themes focus on melodic songwriting, pure emotion, tight gigs and overall the old school way of getting around.

The band will release their debut album, Meadows Of Misfortune, on January 17th, 2025 via Inverse Records. The first single, "In Search Of Reason" is released today and it's available on all essential streaming services here.

Guitarist Elias Vierimaa: "Mostly my writing comes straight from the heart. When I write music it has to come naturally. Melodies are very important to me and that's why we have lot of melodic riffs in our songs. It tells you a story, it's not basic death metal. I feel like I can show much more about myself with melodies. It's something that I do. I don't think a lot about which bands have inspired me, but I have to say that Gothenburg's melodic death metal scene from '90's has inspired me a lot. But our music still has that Finnish melancholy. Both Finnish and Swedish melodic death metal is very important to me."





Pestilent Scars was born in the winter of 2022 / 2023. The band has had the same line-up for almost its entire existence. They released their first single, "Deceitful Phoenix", in the summer of 2023. It was was followed by "All On My Own" in the autumn of the same year.

The band played several live shows in 2023 and 2024, which were energetic and showcased the band's overall idea. At their last gig the band performed their forthcoming album, Meadows Of Misfortune. The album will be released in early 2025.

Tracklist:

"Into The Meadows"

"Internal Torment"

"Golden Maiden"

"Deceitful Phoenix"

"Unreality"

"A Reaching Hand"

"Democide"

"All On My Own"

"In Search Of Reason"

"False Messiah"

