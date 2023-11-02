Finland's PROGENY OF SUN Unleash "Courier" Single / Lyric Video

Finland's Progeny Of Sun have released their third single, "Courier", from the upcoming debut album, Throne of Desolation. The album is set to be released on December 8th via Inverse Records.

The band comments: "Joni once woke Pepe up from his nap and excitedly said: 'I made a song, but I don't remember how the riffs went.' Pepe answered sleepily: 'Add a couple of blast beats to it.' Since the composition of the riffs was not fully memorized, Joni decided to add all the variations to the same song. Next, Niko gave his soul into the demo, but it was soon forgotten on the drawing board. Months later, the song was accidentally unearthed while making the album. There it was: a forgotten gem, exactly what was needed for the album. To this, the bassist, who was enjoying a beer, pointed out: 'I've been talking to you guys about this song for months, and not until now you're noticing it.' In rehearsals, Hauta watched the drummer who was enjoying himself too much, and demanded more double basses. Bass guitar was executed normally."

Tracklist:

"Forged by the Devil"

"Damsel"

"Heartless Dome"

"Caldera"

"False Radiance"

"Dweller"

"Coward"

"Invasion"

"Courier"

"Restoration"

"Human Disposal Site"

"War of the Ages"

"Damsel"

"False Radiance"

Line-up:

Niko Aromaa - Vocals Jaakko Hautamäki - Guitar

Joni Kiviniemi - Guitar

Tuomo Tolkki - Bass

Juha Peura – Drums