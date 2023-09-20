Finland's PROGENY OF SUN Unleash New Single / Visualizer "False Radiance"; Debut Album To Be Released In December

Finland's Progeny Of Sun have released their second single, "False Radiance", from the upcoming debut album, Throne of Desolation. The album is set to be released on December 8th via Inverse Records.

Guitarist Hauta comments: "In rehearsals, our drummer always wants the guitars to be louder in the in-ear monitoring. That's how I got the idea for a song where the drummer would have to play completely on his own, and if he concentrates on the guitars, game over. The song didn't raise great enthusiasm for the singer at first, but as soon as he got his own voice in, he started to like it. Bass was executed normally."

Tracklist:

"Forged by the Devil"

"Damsel"

"Heartless Dome"

"Caldera"

"False Radiance"

"Dweller"

"Coward"

"Invasion"

"Courier"

"Restoration"

"Human Disposal Site"

"War of the Ages"

"Damsel" video