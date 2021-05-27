Finland's ROCKING CORPSES Release New Single / Lyric Video "Drinking With The Dead"

Finland's Rocking Corpses is a putrid mix of rock, death metal, zombies, other horror themes and some really black humour. The band is set to release their second studio album Death Blues on July 2nd via Inverse Records. Their latest single from the album, "Drinking With The Dead", is released today. Check out the official lyric video below.





The band comments: "'Drinking With The Dead' was born out of post depression after losing some drinking competitions to the dead. It is not good for anyone to dring yourself into a shamanistic state with hard liquor. But sometimes it might inspire a song if you have dead friends or new acquaintances join the party. Originally composed for an acoustic guitar, the song came mesmerizingly alive in the studio with improvised percussions such as straw basket, tape measure and a triangle hit closing the ceremony for the dead."

Tracklist:

"There Will Be Death" (intro)

"Body"

"Buried"

"As High As You Can Get"

"Rocking Corpses Part II"

"Derailed"

"Drinking With The Dead"

"Another Day In Casket"

"Losing Day"

"Necrophilove"

"Death Is Something To Die For"

"War For Doom"

"Buried"

"Another Day In Casket"

Line-Up:

Leper Laze - Vocals

Tony Decay - guitar, dirty vocals

Pestilence Pete - guitar

Maggot Mike - bass

Tom Bones - drums

Photo by Väinö Hörkkä. Album cover by Joni Takomo