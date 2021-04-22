Finland's ROCKING CORPSES Release New Single / Lyric Video "War For Doom"; New Album To be Released In July 2021

Finnish Rocking Corpses is a putrid mix of rock, death metal, zombies, other horror themes and some really black humour. The band is set to release their second studio album, Death Blues, on July 2nd via Inverse Records. A new single and video "War For Doom" is released today. CHeck out the official lyric video below.





The band comments: "'War for Doom' was created in dawn of our studio sessions. We were listening to our demos and thinking that the album may be lacking one faster song so we geared up and this tune was ready before sundown. Vocals were finished by Laze during sessions and while the song may be a bit out of the general line of the album, it successfully finishes the loose story of the album. 'War For Doom' was considered as a single before but we ended up with the three earlier singles ('Buried', 'Another Day In Casket', 'Body') but when the deal with Inverse Records was made, the first suggestion for a single was this song. Well, here it is!"

Tracklist:

"There Will Be Death" (intro)

"Body"

"Buried"

"As High As You Can Get"

"Rocking Corpses Part II"

"Derailed"

"Drinking With The Dead"

"Another Day In Casket"

"Losing Day"

"Necrophilove"

"Death Is Something To Die For"

"War For Doom"

Line-Up:

Leper Laze - Vocals

Tony Decay - guitar, dirty vocals

Pestilence Pete - guitar

Maggot Mike - bass

Tom Bones - drums

Photo by Väinö Hörkkä. Album cover by Joni Takomo