Finland's ROYAL SORROW Signs International Deal With InsideOutMusic; "Metrograve" Single And Video Released

Helsinki-based outfit, Royal Sorrow, has been quietly preparing for the launch of their new band in collaboration with InsideOutMusic, part of the Sony Music label family. Today, they release their debut single, "Metrograve", showcasing a group that blends alternative metal with a very catchy pop twist. The launch is accompanied by a striking music video for "Metrograve", directed by Jaro Koho.

Stream the single here, and watch the video below.

It’s no secret that vocalist-guitarist Markus Hentunen, bassist Eero Maijala, drummer Janne Mieskonen, and guitarist Juha Rapanen have now reinvented themselves as Royal Sorrow. The band’s roots trace back to their childhood when some members met at a very young age and formed their first band.

Royal Sorrow comments on this new but very powerful start: "When we signed with InsideOutMusic, it also marked the start of a new era. Even though we’ve known each other since childhood, it was time to re-imagine everything we knew; the look, the visuals and the music itself. We started to write material with newfound determination. A lot of rounds and sessions were needed for the pieces to fall into place. After all this, it feels amazing to get to release the band and the first song to the world!"

The hypnotic and driving "Metrograve" takes the listener through a dystopian story, becoming the band’s "mission statement."

The band adds on the new single: "We wanted Royal Sorrow’s first single to convey the dynamic and energetic essence of the band. ‘Metrograve’ is a crushing yet hypnotizing journey through a dystopian setting. ‘Metrograve’ started with a rhythmic idea. We were inspired by the thought of bringing a rap beat to a metal setting, playing with it and creating a full song around it. The song became sort of like a mission statement for the band. The themes revolve around empowerment, fighting for the things that give meaning to you and ignoring the dogmas set by other people."

Producer-director Jaro Koho, along with lighting designer and location manager Tommi Tiitta, captured the atmosphere of "Metrograve" in the Hämeenlinna Ice Hall and other selected locations.

"It was definitely a unique experience to film at a huge ice rink. The cold locations really help to bring the kinds of atmosphere we were looking for. Jaro Koho did an excellent job in bringing the sights and sounds together! Special thanks to Tommi Tiitta for organizing this unique location and designing amazing lights."

Royal Sorrow is:

Markus Hentunen - Vocals, guitars

Eero Maijala - Bass

Janne Mieskonen - Drums

Juha Rapanen - Guitars