Finland's SHADECROWN Release New Single "The Awakening"; New Album Due Later This Year

Finnish Viitasaari-based melodic death/doom band Shadecrown released the first single, "The Awakening", from their upcoming third studio album, Solitarian, which is set to be released later this year via Inverse Records.

Watch "The Awakening" music video below.

Songwriter Saku Tammelin comments: "'The Awakening' is a song about shame, repressed memories and the dark side of human nature. I think all of us have a dark side... it is just stronger in some people than others."

Shadecrown (founded in 2012) is a melodic death metal band from the heart of Finland. The band consists of Jari Hokka on vocals, Tomi Tikka and Joonas Vesamäki on guitars, Saku Tammelin on keyboards, Janne Salmelin on bass and backing vocals, and Kalle Varonen on drums. So far the band has released one demo, one EP (Chained) and two full-lenght albums, Agonia (2016) and Riven (2019). Third full-length album "Solitarian" will be released later this year.