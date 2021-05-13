Finland's SHADECROWN Release New Single / Video "The Loss"

Finnish Viitasaari-based melodic death / doom band Shadecrown have released their new single, 'The Loss", from their upcoming third studio album, Solitarian, which is set to be released later this year via Inverse Records. Check out the official video for the track below.

Keyboardist Saku Tammelin comments: "The loss of a loved one can cause a major emotional crisis. You might stop living your life - feel dead inside. That's what this song is all about."

Shadecrown (founded in 2012) is a melodic death metal band from the heart of Finland. The band consists of Jari Hokka on vocals, Tomi Tikka and Joonas Vesamäki on guitars, Saku Tammelin on keyboards, Janne Salmelin on bass / backing vocals and Kalle Varonen on drums. To date the band has released one self-titled demo, the Chained EP, and 2 full length albums, Agonia (2016) and Riven (2019). Third full-lenght album, Solitarian, will be released later this year.

"The Awakening"

Photo by Susanna Ossi and edited by Saku Tammelin