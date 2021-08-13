Finland's SHADECROWN Release New "Slivers" Single; Cover Artwork And Tracklist Of New Album Revealed

Finnish Viitasaari-based melodic death / doom band Shadecrown have released their new single, 'Slivers", from their upcoming third studio album, Solitarian, which is set to be released on September 17th via Inverse Records. Check out the official video for the track below.

Keyboardist Saku Tammelin comments: "Slivers" is straightforward and one of the fastest songs on the album. It's a story about emotionally and physically abusive person whose victims survived and moved on in their lives."

Shadecrown (founded in 2012) is a melodic death metal band from the heart of Finland. The band consists of Jari Hokka on vocals, Tomi Tikka and Joonas Vesamäki on guitars, Saku Tammelin on keyboards, Janne Salmelin on bass / backing vocals and Kalle Varonen on drums. To date the band has released one self-titled demo, the Chained EP, and 2 full length albums, Agonia (2016) and Riven (2019). Third full-lenght album, Solitarian, will be released on September 17th.

Tracklist:

"The Awakening"

"Dark Heart Replica"

"Momentary Trails"

"Slivers"

"The Loss"

"Aeon's Still"

"Crestfallen"

"Solitarian"

Photo by Susanna Ossi and edited by Saku Tammelin