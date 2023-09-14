Finland's SUPERDEATHFLAME Release New Single "A Tale Of Disclosure"

Finnish melodic death metal band Superdeathflame's new single, "A Tale Of Disclosure", is a song about a person who is closed in his shell and hides his true self inside. What happens when a person really opens up? This is a tale of disclosure.

Listen to the single via digital platforms found here, released via Inverse Records. Check it out below.

The band comments:

"From Southern Finland's gray landscapes rises Superdeathflame, the style-masters-of-metal ready to conquer the world with our mature and melodic music that catches the ear. Our songs are made for listener, no bullshit; they are hard, every piece tells a real story of life. The foundation, the Four Pillars of our Metal are Rock solid guitar riffs and punchy drumbeats coloured with flowing synths and world class choruses that are infectiously catchy. We are building our music with an increasingly determined focus to make every song sound simple and easy to a listener...not forgetting multidimensional interpretation in the lyrics, that gives 'the deep' to the songs."

Photo by Tino-Viljami Vanhala