Finland's TORCHIA Unleash New Single / Video "La Magra"

Finnish melodic death metal necromancers Torchia have released release a new song, "La Magra", along with with a striking music video. The song is the first single from the band's upcoming third album.

Guitarist Ville Riitamaa: "'La Magra' is a soul-ripping remedy found in evil and misery. For such a spiteful story, a touch of the melancholy of Finnish language was definitely needed. When it comes to the composition, the song is an unprecedentedly nasty Torchia tune, and the main riff takes no prisoners – without forgetting melody."

The sinister music video, typical of Torchia, was produced in collaboration with Obliviart Productions. The video uses CGI graphics, which is a whole new element for the band.

Vocalist Edward Torchia: "When we started writing the script, I soon realized that we are about go beyond this reality. The story of the song was simply crying for visual effects. The end result takes the viewer to another world."

Listen to the single via digital platforms found here.

Photo by Mikko Pylkkö