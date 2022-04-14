Finland's WHERE'S MY BIBLE Release New Single / Video "Chapter III: Nest"

Finnish Heinola-based metal band Where's My Bible released their third single and yet another impressive music video, "Chapter III: Nest". The track is taken from their upcoming Circle EP, which is set to be released on May 13th via Inverse Records. There will be four tracks on EP and music video is done for each song.

Singer Jussi Matilainen comments: "Winter, death, deep end. Story gets to the breakdown. Exhaustion and hopelessness dance around hand in hand and it's so dark that it's hard to remember existence of light. Hope a distant memory and journey so heavy, like something is dragging you. Towards the end. As a song this is hands down the heaviest and darkest we have gone, which is close to my heart, and I feel like I'm on my area of strength with this one. I have waited releasing this part extremely much and I'm excited to see the reaction."

Drummer Teppo Ristola continues: "Before I told the band that I was interested in a regular place as a drummer, I knew the upcoming songs would be strong and the band would take a step forward. This particular song most influenced my decision to inquire if the permanent drummer’s seat would still be open. I think the song combines exactly the new and darker side that the band represents today. The journey is just beginning!"

Tracklist:

"Chapter I: Escape"

"Chapter II: Void"

"Chapter III: Nest"

"Chapter IV: Origin"

"Chapter I: Escape"

"Chapter II: Void"

Chapter III: Nest"