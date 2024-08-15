Finland's WHERE'S MY BIBLE Unleash New Single / Video "Rahko"; New Album Details Revealed

Finland's Where's My Bible is set to release their long-awaited second full-length studio album, Kave, on September 11th via Inverse Records. The single "Rahko" is released today and a stunning music video can be viewed below.

Vocalist Jussi Matilainen comments:

"First of all, I need to explain what 'Rahko' means. It is a malevolent night spirit from Finnish mythology that paints the moon black. Imagine if the moon is the only lantern in the dark that keeps the beasts at bay. What happens when even that light is taken away?"

"'Rahko' and the other songs on the album are based on Finnish and Nordic mythology, which we use as metaphors. We focus on the dark aspects of the human mind and how they can take over. Rahko depicts the full power of the night’s horrors and the threat of dawn. The song gives a taste of what adrenaline-filled death/black metal from Where's My Bible offers while maintaining melodicism. It also feels dangerous to write such songs because I always strongly empathize with them while creating them and try to infuse the emotional state into the music. I am pleased with the result and the way I used my voice brutally and diversely. And all of this is just a glimpse into the song and the overarching theme of the entire album, which unfolds like a story. I would love to share it all with you, but we need to arrange an interview separately so I can elaborate on the whole concept in detail."

Guitarist Pasi Löfgren adds:

"'Rahko' was the second to last song I wrote on the album. I had a feeling that the album need's a fast and massive song where Jussi can also show off his talent. And when i started to record ideas at my home studio it was that magical moment as a composer when the whole song came out from one sitting as it is now."

Listen to "Rahko" on streaming services here.

Tracklist:



"Yö"

"Màni"

"Fenrir"

"Suden Hetki"

"Creator of Abyss"

"Waves"

"Musta Kuu"

"Kave"

"Deyr Sjalfr It Sama"

"Ghost From The Past"

"Rahko"

"Runo"

"Sòl"

"Aamu"

Photo by Teppo Ristola Photography