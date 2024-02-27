Finland's WINTERBORN To Break 15 Years Of Silence With New Album In March; "Winterborn" Single / Video Streaming

Back from a nearly 15 year hiatus, Finnish melodic power metallers Winterborn pick up right where they left off, with their most powerful and strongest album to date. The band has lit a magical re-ignition that is sure to burn more than a few fires in the melodic power metal world.

Guitarist Pasi Vapola: “I am very proud of the new music and I am sure that the fans will love it. They have been waiting patiently and we feel that we have delivered something very special for them.”

Check out the official video for "Winterborn" below.





Winterborn saw the light of day at the end of 2004 and much like so many other bands before them, started from the ashes of a covers-only band titled Mean Machine. That band transformed into Winterborn and with their original line-up the band released one album, Cold Reality via Massacre Records in November of 2006. The album brought critical acclaim and made enough noise to grab them a support slot on the European Tour with Doro through six countries and 22 shows.



The accolades kept pouring in as Cold Reality was touted by the media as "An amazing piece of metal," "Best debut since Sonata Arctica’s Ecliptica," and "Impressive in all aspects." High marks for a debut album, for sure. With that kind of attention, the band garnered some well-deserved attention in Europe and Japan, but, surprisingly, not in their native Finland. With the countries love for all things metal, it was there that the albums momentum fizzled out due to the lack of any type of powerful promotion. After the Euro tour and a handful of domestic gigs, the band decided to pivot off of the attention that they established outside of Finland and began recording their sophomore album in August of 2007. The recording of the album took a hit right out of the gate due to some unfortunate circumstances and an almost complete makeover of the band’s line-up. The recording took a whopping seven months and almost a full year before it was ready for release.



The band was hungrier than ever and the revamped Winterborn, with a fresh lineup, signed a recording deal with Japanese label Marquee/Avalon (Sonata Arctica, Iced Earth, H.E.A.T etc.) for their 2nd album. The album Farewell To Saints dropped in Japan in November 2008 and early 2009 in Europe via Massacre Records. The rest of 2009 and early 2010 saw the band embarking on another European Tour supporting Finland melodic metal hammers Sonata Arctica and Dutch upstarts Delain.



With many past successes to build from and the extended hiatus that kept the band hungry to play again, Winterborn has survived through the changes and are set to take over the music world. After hearing the new songs, the world is set to be the bands oyster. Open your ears, sit back and hear the magic of the return of Winterborn.

Tracklist:



"Another Sleepless Night"

"Satellite"

"On The Greatest Day"

"For The First Time Ever"

"Winterborn"

"Washed Away By Tide"

"Now Or Never"

"Into The Shades Of Gray"

"Moon From The Sky"

"Silver Dreams"

"Through Different Eyes"



Line-up:



Teemu Koskela - vocals

Pasi Vapola - guitar, backing vox

Antti Hokkala - guitar, backing vox

Jukka Hänninen - keys, backing vox

Pasi Kauppinen - bass, backing vox

Lauri Bexar - drums



Henrik Klingenberg – keys on the album