Finland's WITHOUT WARNING Release New Single / Video "R.P.B.P"

Finland's Without Warning have released their fouth single, "R.P.B.P" (short for Red Pill / Blue Pill) via Inverse Records. Taking a different intensive and eerie approach, this is single really stands out from the previous releases.

"R.P.B.P" emphasizes a mind game like surrounding where humanity is possessed by an aggressive creator. Are you up to challenge your suppressor to get out alive? Or is this fight to live only happening in your darkest mind?

Even if the lyrics strongly suggest that the theme is a fictional and dangerous game setup, there is a metaphoric hidden message. Reflecting the anger and will to control people through various evil world leaders and using people as puppets for their dirty deeds.

With the new single, Without Warning also presents their new fifth member, or disciple as they say – Aleksi Rintala. He is the talented composer behind "R.P.B.P" and will be adding his talent to the guitars and music production.

Rintala: “When the band asked me to join as a guitarist, I was also happy to take responsibilities in the songwriting department. I started digging through my archives for a fitting demo for the new band, and I came across this unusual, 'nu-metalish' demo that I decided to present to the band. The band was excited about it the minute they heard it, and in a short period of time we produced an amazing new song for Without Warning. I believe the rest of the band is excited as I am of this new release!”

The new single is accompanied by a music video which brings the intensive story visually alive, produced by no other than Guilty Visuals. The video also includes an acting feature with Inka Inkinen, the amazing vocalist for Noira.

The single is available on digital platforms here. Check out the video below.

Line-up:

Vocals: Michaela Tuomenoksa

Guitars: Juuso Javanainen

Guitars: Aleksi Rintala

Bass: Joakim Keuru

Drums: Lauri Tuomenoksa

Photo by Michaela Tuomenoksa