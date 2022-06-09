Finland’s BLIND CHANNEL Release New Single And Video "Don't Fix Me”

Finnish post-hardcore ‘violent pop’ outfit, Blind Channel, have released a new single, “Don’t Fix Me”, off their forthcoming album Lifestyles Of The Sick & Dangerous, out July 8 via Century Media Records.

“Don’t Fix Me” is a huge rock anthem, where mighty riffs and pummelling drums meet synths, captivating harmonies and a frenzied rap from vocalist Niko Moilanen. The music video captures the band on the road during their recent tours across the US and Europe. Purchase and stream the track here, and watch the video below.

“‘Don’t Fix Me’ continues the theme of brokeness, featured on the upcoming album. However, this time we decided to be empowering and uplifting and wrote something people wanna scream while having the craziest time of their lives. This song is the soundtrack for the wildest parties and the cure for the day-after’s hangover,” states Blind Channel about the new track.

"Don’t Fix Me” is the latest song to be released from the band’s upcoming fourth album, Lifestyles Of The Sick & Dangerous. Artwork and tracklisting below.

Tracklisting:

“Opinions”

“Dark Side”

“Don’t Fix Me”

“Bad Idea”

“Alive Or Only Burning”

“Balboa”

“National Heroes”

“We Are No Saints”

“Autopsy”

“Glory For The Greedy”

“Thank You For The Pain”

“Bad Idea” video: