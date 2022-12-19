Finland’s LEAFLET Launch Official Visualizer For New Song "Something Beyond"

Finnish rockers, Leaflet, will release their sophomore album, Something Beyond, this coming January via Rockshots Records. The album follows their debut album Outta Door released through VR Label Finland in 2017.

Today, the band releases the album's title track. Stream the song here, and watch a visualizer below.

Says the band: "'Something Beyond' was the last song to be written for this album and it also ended up being the title track. It deals with battling your inner demons and therefore is an extremely personal song. When we went recording this song we only had the bare minimum of the song finished with hardly any vocals and lyrics. Luckily it ended up as one of the strongest performances on the album!"

The band comments on Something Beyond: "With this album, we are definitely showing that rock music is alive and pumping! The album is full of catchy metal-influenced rock tunes that would fit perfectly in the heavy rotation of every rock radio station. The album has a lot of variety within the songs and we got a diverse selection of singles as well. Three very different singles trying to represent the entire album as well as possible. As singles, we got one heavy and hard-hitting tune, one straightforward and super catchy tune, and one fast-paced in-your-face type of tune. You should check out them all to see what you think! "

Formed in 2013, Leaflet is a four-piece hard rock band from Turku, Finland. Their music can be described as metal-infused American-style hard rock and while you might hear echoes of bands like Alter Bridge or Shinedown they have their own unique Nordic flavour. “Our musical cocktail is a blend of many things. Although we love the ‘80s, we are trying to keep our hard rock fresh and not follow the retro route”, the band says.

The band has performed on Finnish festivals such as Kuopiorock and Saaristo Open Air along with touring across their home country to support their debut album. They also spent time on the road in the Baltics with Willie & the Goodsouls in 2018 again playing clubs and festivals.

In 2019, Leaflet released “Johnny Two-Face” as a single through VR Label Finland followed by an ambitious music video shot in both Turku, Finland, and Tokyo, Japan. After a couple of years of silence due to the pandemic, the band is now back with their second album “Something Beyond” to be released by Rockshots Records in January 20, 2023, sounding stronger than ever.

Pre-order at the Rockshots Records webshop.

Tracklisting:

“Gonna Do It”

“Resonate”

“Alone Alive”

“Earth”

“Johnny Two-Face”

“Tattoos Of Life”

“Shades Of Black”

“Someone Somewhere”

“Something Beyond”

“Gonna Do It” video: