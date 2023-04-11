Finland’s ODE IN BLACK Signs To Rockshots Records; New Album Announced

Rockshots Records has announced their signing off of Finnish rockers Ode In Black for the release of their sophomore album Into The Dark to be unleashed later this year.

The band comments on their signing and upcoming full-length:

"Compared to our debut album Seeds Of Chaos this one’s a bit more mature & polished. The songs sound bigger, better, and maybe also a bit heavier. At least that was one of our goals. It’s a step into something new for sure. There are more electronic elements and the songs are way more simple than before due to having done pre-production with an outside producer. But in the end, the songs are written by us and do sound like Ode In Black. I guess it’s growth, or it might be some kind of a tumor, who knows. There’s also a plethora of faster songs than on Seeds Of Chaos. It happened organically; playing the Seeds Of Chaos songs live, we felt that we needed some faster material to cause some serious neck injuries to the crowd. In a way the album’s a step into the dark for us, hence the album title Into The Dark.”

Ode In Black is a rock band from Kuopio, Finland. The band consists of Pasi Mäenpää (vocals), Iiro Saarinen (guitars and backing vocals), Juhani Saarinen (guitars), Ville Puustinen (bass), and Taisto Ristivirta (drums). The band has been in its current line-up since 2015. Ode In Black relies on tight playing, gritty riffs, and catchy choruses. At times, their music may display influences from Finnish melancholic metal, while at other times, they pay homage to ‘80s glam rock.

After releasing their first EP Goodbye in 2014, the band spent the next years touring all over Finland and spreading the word of their melancholic metal. In 2017 the band began working on their first full-length album. In the summer of 2017 the band released two singles The Sea In Which We Drown and The Lone Wolf. 2018 blasted off with the band’s debut full-length album Seeds Of Chaos.

During the Covid years, the band has evolved heavier and darker than before. A first taste of Ode In Black’s new sound will be the single “Until We Fall” to be released on April 21, 2023 with a music video. The energetic “Until We Fall” will give a taste of what’s to come on their follow-up album Into The Dark.