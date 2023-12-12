Finnish Death Metallers GATES OPEN To Release Debut Album In February 2024; "Gates Open" Single / Lyric Video Streaming

The Finnish death/thrash metal band Gates Open is set to release their debut album, Voice After Silence, on February 9th, 2024 via Inverse Records. The new single, named after the band, 'Gates Open', is released today and lyric video is available below.

The single is available here

The band comments: "Today we live in a world where the majority of people only pursue their own interests, without caring about others and the environment. Mankind is blinded by its own greed. In the end, most people are willing to betray another person if the benefit to themselves is great enough. We dance with our own demons. We are consumed by our own sins.

Fear, doubt and sins both gnaw the soul deep inside. The world is a stage, but at the end of the day we are just pawns in this big picture. But, you yourself choose your path."

­Tracklist:

"The Awakening"

"Let The Night Become Your Guide"

"Till Death Unite Us"

"A Place Called Home"

"Gates Open"

"I, The Intellectual"

"We Are No More"

"Death"

"Northern Dark"

Photo by Tatu Neejärvi / Tatu Neejärvi Productions.