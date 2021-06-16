Finnish Death Metallers NOUTAJA Release First Single / Video "Born Unto Hawthorns"; Debut EP To Be Released This Fall

New Finnish death metal band Noutaja will release their debut EP this fall via Inverse Records. The official video for their first single, "Born Unto Hawthorns", is available below.

Bassist Pekka Johansson comments: "All I had to do was throw out the idea that we should probably play some death metal. The band was immediately there and working from day one! It really felt like we were like 15 year old dudes making music that is larger than life. The vibes were packed with energy and I feel we captured that on the record.



'Born Unto Hawthorns' was a logical choice as the first single because it was also the first song we ever wrote together. No holds barred from the first riff on, which incidentally was the first Noutaja riff ever played! You don’t have to be a super genius to hear some of the influences being channeled from our hands to your home speakers!



This is the real thing. Out of love towards the game."





Following is some background information on the band:

"Collectively we are Noutaja (Finnish for The Grim Reaper.) We are not young, so everyone in the band has already done cool and succesful stuff. Many of those things together in some formation on another in the last 15 years. We are not old either. But we are hungry to make music. We love '90s Death Metal and we want to make music that we feel passionate about.

What would you imagine we would sound like? We sound like every band you thought was good back in the day. Only better. Also we know that in life you get zero points for nostalgia. So now is good. Scars and all. We are Noutaja."



Line-up:

Masi Hukari - Vocals and Guitar

Pekka Johansson - Bass

Juhana Karlsson - Drums

Jonne Lindqvist - Guitar