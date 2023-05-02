Finnish Doom Metallers ASTRAL SLEEP To Release New Album This Year; "Torment In Existence" Single Streaming

Astral Sleep hails from Tellus, Finland. The group has wreaked havoc on the metal genre since 2005, and is thus currently one of the oldest doom metal bands from Finland that is still active. Their mission is finding eternal bliss in the world on its inevitable trajectory towards doom.

Astral Sleep's music fuses various styles into an unique entity dubbed "Astral Doom Musick." The boundaries of different sub-genres of doom are ripped apart, mingled with pieces of metal, jazz, rock, and noise and sown back together into the monstrosities that they are. The lyrical themes span the realms of dreams and astral planes, but entail also philosophical takes on life and death, the end of the world and the very essence of existence and soul.

The bands fourth album, We Are Already Living In The End Of Times, is set for release via Sliptrick Records later in the year. Check out "Torment In Existence" from the album below.

Astral Sleep are:

Markus Heinonen – Vocals, Guitars

Jaakko Oksanen – Bass

Jiri Pyörälä – Drums

Santeri Kangasmetsä – Guitars

Rolle Heinonen – Synths