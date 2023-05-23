Finnish Doom Metallers THE SOLITUDE Featuring ENSIFERUM, MALPRACTICE And KYYRIA Members Release Debut Single "Sound Of Absent Life"
May 23, 2023, 16 minutes ago
Finnish doomsters The Solitude have released their debut single, "Sound Of Absent Life", which can be heard below.
The Solitude's line-up features vocalist Aleksi Parviainen (Malpractice, Soulcage), guitarist Mika "Gas Lipstick" Karppinen (ex-HIM, Kyyria, Dementia), bassist Ville Pelkonen (ex-Jimsonweed) and drummer Janne Parviainen (Ensiferum, ex-Waltari).
The band will make their live debut on May 25th at Bar Loose in Helsinki, Finland.
For more information on The Solitude and updates, go to this location.