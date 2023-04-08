Finnish-Estonian Melodic Death Metallers KILLHALL Release New Single / Video "Delirium Tremens"; Cover Artwork And Tracklist Of Debut Album Revealed

Finnish-Estonian metal band Killhall is set to release their debut album, Skullsplitter, on June 2nd via Inverse Records. The new single and music video, "DSelirium Tremens" is released today and can be viewed below.

The band comments: "We’ve all been there, but maybe not that deep in it. In this song and video the main character take’s a trip made so many times before – delirium tremens. This is a story of toxines taking over one man’s life and making everything seem different. Maybe even better than it is in reality?"

Killhall has issued the following overview of their origins:

"Killhall happened because of the need to evolve. Coming to rehearse together from over 666 kilometers and from two neighbouring countries you'd be right to ask: 'Why the fuck? Don't you have anyone else to play with at your home town?' The true answer to it is that all Killhall members have 15+ years of gigs, rehearsals, comings and goings behind their back, and at one point you just want to find the right guy next to you. Shortly to blast some badass heavy metal, see the people jump up and down to your music and to make a statement what metal should be in our ears and eyes and is in our northern hearts."

Tracklist:

"Delirium Tremens"

"Pure Of Heart Clear Of Mind"

"Fear Shaped Man"

"Land of I"

"For the Crow"

"Skullsplitter"

"For You Brother This Bullet"

"I Want War"

Promo pic by TPA Productions