Finnish Industrial Metallers ALFA PENTATONIK Unleash Comeback Single "Korjattu Totuus"; New EP To Be Released This Year

Finnish industrial metal band Pentatonik is back with a new name and line-up. Now called Alfa Pentatonik, the band has released the first single, "Korjattu Totuus" (translated: "Fixed Truth") from the upcoming EP, Gamma 1 which will be released later in 2023 via Inverse Records.

The band comments: "Our first new song ('Pelkojemme Perintö') was almost like a tribute to older Pentatonik, and now it’s time to kick up a gear and show more metallic style. 'Korjattu Totuus' tells about propaganda and people who have unlimited power."

Listen to "Korjattu Totuus" via streaming services found here.

Pentatonik is a Finnish industrial metal band that was formed in the beginning 2000 and it is now coming back with full force. The band has been on a break since 2006, when their last EP, Hellä, was released and band members went separate ways.



Pentatonik made a comeback in 2007, but life got on the way again and the only release was the Pohjakosketus EP, which was published only on JP Immonen's (Walhalla, Iron Frost and Aria of Sorrow) Soundcloud account.



In 2012, Pentatonik got their second album, Lopullinen Ratkaisu (transtalted: Final Solution Of Mankind) ready. It was started with the original band members before their 2006 breakup and was finished by JP and AP. The album was released as a digital download, and it was used to collect money for the Torture Victims.



2022 was a new start to the band. JP Immonen (the only original member and founder of the band) started to go through old files and create new music for the band and to honour the original Pentatonik, named it Alfa Pentatonik. Janne Partanen (Hautajaisyö, Marraskuun Lapset & Uhriristi) was found to do vocals and also lyrics.



Alfa Pentatonik is currently making new songs and remaking old ones. As a new beginning the band released "Pelkojemme Perintö" (translated: "Legacy Of Our Fears") a hard hitting songs that takes inspiration from Rammstein and Ministry. The song tells about evolution and how it has made us who we are.



Alfa Pentatonik started working with Inverse Records and their new EP Gamma 1 is set to be released later in 2023.

"Pelkojemme Perintö"