Finnish Melodic Death Metallers SUPERDEATHFLAME Release New Single "Circle Of The Weak"

Finnish melodic death metal band Superdeathflame, founded in 2007, have released new single "Circle Of The Weak" via Inverse Records. It is an epic song about the world we live in and how little we can do to to protect our loved ones in their way. Heavy riffing, powerful drums and keyboards are in the DNA of Superdeathflame.. Now with beautiful Ella's voice this song is the new beginning of SDF journey that will really catch your ear.

The single is available via digital platforms found here.

"From Southern Finland's gray landscapes rises Superdeathflame, the style-masters-of-metal ready to conquer the world with our mature and melodic music that catches the ear. Our songs are made for listener, no bullshit; they are hard, every piece tells a real story of life. The foundation, the Four Pillars of our Metal are Rock solid guitar riffs and punchy drumbeats coloured with flowing synths and world class choruses that are infectiously catchy. We are building our music with an increasingly determined focus to make every song sound simple and easy to a listener...not forgetting multidimensional interpretation in the lyrics, that gives 'the deep' to the songs."

Superdeathflame is:

Tomi Tilli - vocals, guitar

Marko Tuhkunen - drums