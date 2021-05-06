Finnish Rockers MEGASNAKE Featuring Members Of LENINGRAD COWBOYS Release Debut Single / Video "Sun Don't Shine"

Finnish power quartet MegaSnake has released their first single "Sun Don't Shine". The band's line-up features singer Richard "Tipe" Johnson (Leningrad Cowboys, Gringos Locos, Apocalyptica's live line-up), drummer Twist Twist Erkinharju (Peer Günt, Leningrad Cowboys, Los Bastardos Finlandeses), guitarist Samuel Hjelt (Kings of Modesty, ex-Ancara) and bassist Henrik Tuura (Kings of Modesty, Killer Kachina). The new single was released through Inverse Records, the official video can be viewed below.

"What’s in a name?

A: Everything

B: Nothing

MegaSnake?! WTF?! Really!?

MegaSnake is a four piece Rock band from Finland, who carry their name with dignity and pride. They are out to have a good time, putting smiles on people's faces (and their own) with high energy rock n' roll. As far as previous history goes (former bands / projects, etc.) the MegaSnake gentlemen have it and then some.

Having been around the block several times the guys also know how to take their music seriously, while not themselves too seriously. We might grow older but we’ll never grow up.

So, what’s in a name? The guys in MegaSnake choose A and B. Maybe playing covers by Megadeath and Whitesnake explains everything. Or then again nothing."