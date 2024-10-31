Finnish Supergroup FOR MY PAIN... To Release New Album In 2025; Lyric Video Posted For New Single

Finnish gothic metal band, For My Pain…, announced their comeback in December 2023, exactly 20 years after their debut album. The first new single after the reunion, "Recoil Into Darkness", was released in April, 2024. Now the band will continue their journey with a new full-length album, which is anticipated for release in 2025.

For My Pain... celebrates Halloween by releasing a new single "WitchBitch Elite", which will also appear on the album. A special live show at Toppila-Klubi, Oulu Finland will accompany this release.

Stream the single here, and watch the official lyric video below.

Vocalist Juha Kylmänen commented: “When I heard the WitchBitch demo version for the first time, it hit me immediately with similar feelings that I got from 'Dear Carniwhore' on our debut album. It's a sexy goth rock piece that’s flirting with dark humor. That feeling and mood inspired the lyrics writing and I finished them almost overnight. The song got polished into its final form when we started to rehearse it together and we added some ”sweet spots” with keyboards and backing vocals. And as we expected, Mikko Karmila's mixing blew the candybag completely open once again!”

Live dates:

November

2 - Toppila-Klubi - Oulu, Finland (Special Halloween show)

June

27-28 - LankaFest - Puolanka, Finland

August

2 - Loisto Festival - Pudasjärvi, Finland

For My Pain… are:

Juha Kylmänen: vocals (Reflexion, Full Nothing)

Lauri Tuohimaa: guitar (Embraze, Tuohimaa, ex-Charon)

Olli-Pekka Törrö: guitar (ex-Eternal Tears Of Sorrow)

Altti Veteläinen: bass (Eternal Tears Of Sorrow, ex-Kalmah, ex-The Man-Eating Tree)

Marco Sneck: keyboards (Poisonblack, Chamelion, Tuohimaa, The Man-Eating Tree, ex-Kalmah)

Ari-Matti Pohjola: drums (Reflexion, ex-Soulrelic)

The original lineup featured Tuomas Holopainen (Nightwish) on keyboards and Petri Sankala (ex-Eternal Tears Of Sorrow, ex-Kalmah) on drums.

("WitchBitch Elite" single art by Travis Smith; Band photo by Sami Mustonen)