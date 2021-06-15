Finnish Symphonic Black Metallers ABSTRAKT Release New Single / Lyric Video "Inferno"

Helsinki-based symphonic death / black metal band Abstrakt have released a new lyric video for the single, "Inferno". The track is taken from their second studio album, Uncreation, which was released earlier this year via Inverse Records.

The band comments: "'Inferno', as slow as the passing of time during lockdown, as heavy as a bag of rocks, and filled to the brim with anger. It was one of the first compositions for Uncreation, and it was clear from the beginning that we were onto something larger, something that would dictate the very nature of the whole record to come.

The lyrics materialized as if from thin air and are up for interpretation, thus the responsibility lies with the listener. Yet the mentality and state of mind in which they were written in should be readily apparent.

The slowest, yet hottest track on the album will singe your eyebrows, fry your brain and torch the nearest church."

Following is a brief band history:

"Abstrakt was formed by Nightderanger and Azul Corax in spring of 2008. Abstrakt was a two-man project and our first demo was recorded with session musicians in February 2011. Progress was slow but steady and after two more demos, we began to create our first album, Obsidian and to recruit more musicians. Obsidian was published in November 2013 and finally in spring of 2014 it was time for our first gig. Shortly after our first gigs, we were again without a drummer and bassist. Nightderanger, Azul Corax and Apostate continued composing new material. In August 2016 we recorded our last demo, which included three songs which all are included in our second album. We regained a full line-up and some gigs were played. In January 2019 the final recordings of our second album had begun, slowly but surely, and the recordings were completed in October 2020. Now our second album, Uncreation, is finished and Abstrakt is in its best shape ever, hungrier, angrier and better than ever before."

Tracklist:

"Ex Vanitas"

"From Chaos to Creation"

"Etherstorms"

"The Great Chasm of Humanity"

"Prophet of Fire"

"The Ascendant"

"Inferno"

"Radiant Darkness"

"Screaming for Vengeance"

"Uncreation"