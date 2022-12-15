FIRE FROM THE GODS Release "Double Edged Sword" Lyric Video

Fire From The Gods have released a new lyric video, for the song “Double Edge Sword”. The release follows their full length, Soul Revolution, and offers the full force of the band’s soundscape, which uniquely blends different genres and influences into a dynamic yet solid rock song.

Frontman AJ Channer comments: “These days every where you look someone is telling you how to live your life. There's always some clown on the internet trying to sell me something better. Consumerism is worse than its ever been. All the while these people are living double lives they're hypocrites but if I say that I get cancelled. Its damned if you do damned if you don't.”